A deaf-mute food delivery worker in China was helped to finish his round by a kindhearted policeman after he was involved in a road accident.

Bao Zhongmiao, a traffic officer in Hangzhou, eastern China’s Zhejiang province, was patrolling when he was assigned to deal with a minor collision between a car and an electric bike.

Although the car driver admitted he was to blame and agreed to pay compensation to the rider after his car scraped the bike, the rider appeared to be very anxious.

Officer Bao quickly realised he had impaired hearing and could not talk.

The caring traffic officer was quick to step in once he realised the delivery worker could not hear or speak. Photo: gmw.cn

“He typed words on his mobile, telling me that he is a food delivery worker. He doesn’t want any compensation, what worries him more is that he has to send two packs of food as quickly as possible. Time is almost up for him to complete his tasks,” the officer said.