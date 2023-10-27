‘Don’t worry, I’ll deliver it’: caring China police officer helps food courier finish round after bike smashed in accident
- Deaf-mute food delivery worker in collision worries about customers
- Kind police officer completes job so rider does not lose pay
A deaf-mute food delivery worker in China was helped to finish his round by a kindhearted policeman after he was involved in a road accident.
Bao Zhongmiao, a traffic officer in Hangzhou, eastern China’s Zhejiang province, was patrolling when he was assigned to deal with a minor collision between a car and an electric bike.
Although the car driver admitted he was to blame and agreed to pay compensation to the rider after his car scraped the bike, the rider appeared to be very anxious.
Officer Bao quickly realised he had impaired hearing and could not talk.
“He typed words on his mobile, telling me that he is a food delivery worker. He doesn’t want any compensation, what worries him more is that he has to send two packs of food as quickly as possible. Time is almost up for him to complete his tasks,” the officer said.
It is well known that China’s takeout delivery industry is highly competitive and speed is of the essence.
If customers are dissatisfied they can write a review on the company’s social media platforms and a poor score could lead to a salary deduction for the delivery worker.
The officer comforted the courier, who was not identified, and called his customers to explain why the food delivery was late.
However, the delivery worker then realised his electric bike was broken.
“Don’t worry. I will deliver it for you,” Bao promised.
It took the officer 40 minutes to complete the round because he was not familiar with the addresses, but the customers appreciated his efforts and one gave him a gift of some oranges.
“I am moved and also a bit surprised to get the oranges. It is very heartwarming,” the officer said.
The story of Bao’s kindness has renewed discussions on mainland social media about police officers going beyond the call of duty.
Earlier this month, also in Hangzhou, a female officer was filmed offering comfort and words of support to a woman sobbing on the street.
Also, an elderly woman from eastern Jiangsu province sent a silk banner to a police officer, praising and thanking her for spending two hours preventing her from being swindled out of 100,000 yuan (US$13,600).