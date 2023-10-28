A sweet-natured 10-year-old girl in China secretly bought dinner for two police officers in a restaurant, causing a social media sensation with her thoughtfulness.

Liu Yanxi, from Yunnan province in southwestern China, paid for the officers’ meals because she believed they did a difficult job and she wanted to show her appreciation.

The police, who were moved by her kindness, tracked her down to thank her.

In surveillance footage, the two uniformed officers are seen sitting at a restaurant table enjoying noodles, while Liu and her father are seated at a nearby table.

After being told about her act of kindness by restaurant staff, the officers tracked the little girl down at home and delivered gifts. Photo: Douyin

Liu’s father said his daughter had been a fan of the police since she was little, so she soon noticed when the officers walked into their local restaurant.