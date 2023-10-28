‘Small act of kindness’: thoughtful China girl, 10, secretly pays for meal of police officers who track her down and give gifts of thanks
- Father says daughter has been fan of police since she was little
- Child spots officers in restaurant, asks dad if she can pay for their meals
A sweet-natured 10-year-old girl in China secretly bought dinner for two police officers in a restaurant, causing a social media sensation with her thoughtfulness.
Liu Yanxi, from Yunnan province in southwestern China, paid for the officers’ meals because she believed they did a difficult job and she wanted to show her appreciation.
The police, who were moved by her kindness, tracked her down to thank her.
In surveillance footage, the two uniformed officers are seen sitting at a restaurant table enjoying noodles, while Liu and her father are seated at a nearby table.
Liu’s father said his daughter had been a fan of the police since she was little, so she soon noticed when the officers walked into their local restaurant.
She immediately came up with the idea of paying for them and asked her father if it was OK.
“Can I pay for the police officers? They get wet in the rain,” she said.
Liu asked for their bill and her father gave her his phone to scan the QR code and make the payment. The father and daughter then left the restaurant.
When the officers had finished their meal they went to pay and were surprised when they were told it was not necessary.
“Someone has paid for that,” a member of staff informed them, pointing to the table where Liu and her father had been sitting.
“Oh, thank you,” said one of the officers, surnamed Zhang, with surprise and delight.
Zhang shared the story on WeChat and found out where Liu and her family lived.
The two officers then took gifts of a backpack, some stationery and cartons of milk to thank the little girl.
Asked what he thought of his daughter’s act of kindness, Liu’s father said: “I’m very happy.”
At the time of writing, her story had attracted 12,000 comments on Douyin.
“I’m so touched I’m going to cry. The girl is very kind,” wrote one online observer.
“It may be a small act of kindness, but it deeply warms me,” wrote another.
Stories about showing respect to police officers often go viral in China.
In July, a three-year-old girl in central China insisted on wearing a child’s police costume every day after she was hugged and comforted by a policeman following a car accident.
In August last year, a four-year-old boy in eastern China charmed a female police officer with three salutes to thank her for helping him apply for an identity card.