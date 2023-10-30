To add to the fun, sometimes the participants even don outfits from the legendary Chinese movie, Journey to the West.

Youngsters are discovering its joys, which include diverse and often complex moves to a range of music genres such as jazz.

They have become fascinated by square dancing, known as guang chang wu in Chinese, which has long been a popular pursuit among the middle-aged and the retired as a fun exercise that benefits their health as well as expanding their social circles.

A 22-year-old man, nicknamed Xiaobai, from Changchun, Jilin province in northeastern China has become so obsessed with square dancing that he has a social media account with videos of him on the dance floor.

Mainland youngsters are turning to old-style square dancing as they “practise for retirement”. Photo: Xiaohongshu

The account has attracted more than 20,000 followers, and some fans have been known to drive for over an hour just to dance with him.

His interest in the practice was piqued by the Chinese song Little Apple by music groups Phoenix Legend and Chopstick Brothers, which is commonly used to dance to.

His interest was further enhanced by the scene of a gathering of uncles and aunties dancing at the local Spring Festival Gala in 2015.

When Xiaobai first joined a square dancing team, he said he was initially shy and hesitant, but mastered the techniques within two months, and his nervousness was replaced by excitement and confidence.

He says the older people in his classes are very fond of him and give him drinks to boost his energy.

“They treat me like their own child. They cheer: ‘Our son is here!’ Every time I step onto that familiar square, it feels like coming home,” he said.

According to Xu Wensheng, founder of the National First Media Sociology Professional Committee , there is a “joining the old” phenomenon that reflects a longing in young people for the lifestyle of the elderly and a desire for a better quality of life.

“After retirement, the elderly can enjoy free access to major parks and free public transport. Their pension income is stable, and they have flexible time. These factors make the elderly seem like ‘winners in life’ in the eyes of young people,” said Xu.

“In this context, square dancing has become a way for them to relax,” said Xu.

Young people join their older friends to dance in parks and public places across the country. Photo: Xiaohongshu

The idea of young people taking up a pastime traditionally associated with the older generation has resonated with many on mainland social media.

Some believe it is a “fashionable way for self-expression”.

“They are practising for retirement. But to be honest, square dancing is really enjoyable. It also promotes sound sleep and the whole body feels comfortable,” said one online observer.

“So, can’t those uncles and aunties bring their handsome and adorable children out to dance together? This way, I won’t just go home and lie down in my room after work,” joked another.