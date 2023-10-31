A student in China who carried out a frenzied attack on his teacher after his mobile phone was confiscated during class has shocked mainland social media.

On October 9, at a higher vocational school in the southeastern province of Guangdong, the furious boy tried to strangle his teacher.

A viral video shows the teacher walking to the student’s desk and noticing he was playing video games on his mobile phone instead of paying attention to the lesson.

“Give it to me,” the teacher says, adding: “You are playing video games in the class.”

Fellow students who witnessed the boy’s violent attack let out a collective gasp of horror. Photo: Shutterstock

The student ignores him and clutches his phone tightly with both hands as the teacher tries to pull it from him. Eventually he takes the phone and walks to the front of the class to continue the lesson.