A self-proclaimed “tumour research institute” in China is under investigation after a woman said her cancer-suffering mother was tricked into paying 200,000 yuan (US$27,000) for “treatments” that included bloodletting and applying cement to her skin.

According to the woman, surnamed Wang, her mother was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer at the end of 2021.

Soon after the diagnosis, the two women were introduced to a traditional Chinese medicine doctor in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, who claimed to specialise in treating cancer, the news portal TheCover reported.

Wang and her mother travelled to meet the man, surnamed Yu, at his Dongyusanbao Tumour Research Institute, where he told them he had invented a medicine that could kill cancer cells.

The bizarre course of treatments on offer at the clinic included applying cement to the skin. Photo: Handout

He even presented them with what looked like convincing patent documents and awards certificates.