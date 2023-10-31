Bloodletting and cement: bizarre breast cancer treatment sparks probe into fake China doctor who swindled dying sufferer out of US$27,000
- Self-styled ‘cancer specialist’ admits using fake medical documents bought online
- In addition to giving elderly patient oral medications, ‘specialist’ also made dozens of injections into her breasts to make her lose blood
A self-proclaimed “tumour research institute” in China is under investigation after a woman said her cancer-suffering mother was tricked into paying 200,000 yuan (US$27,000) for “treatments” that included bloodletting and applying cement to her skin.
According to the woman, surnamed Wang, her mother was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer at the end of 2021.
Soon after the diagnosis, the two women were introduced to a traditional Chinese medicine doctor in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, who claimed to specialise in treating cancer, the news portal TheCover reported.
Wang and her mother travelled to meet the man, surnamed Yu, at his Dongyusanbao Tumour Research Institute, where he told them he had invented a medicine that could kill cancer cells.
He even presented them with what looked like convincing patent documents and awards certificates.
Wang’s mother immediately bought the first batch of liquid medication from Yu at a cost of 20,000 yuan (US$2,700), which he said just needed to be taken by mouth.
Over the course of a year, Wang said she and her mother flew to Wuhan from their home in northeastern Liaoning province six times, shelling out more than 200,000 yuan in total.
In addition to giving the elderly woman oral medication, Yu also made dozens of injections into her breasts to make her lose blood, Wang said.
The most absurd aspect of his treatment soon followed.
“He told my mother to apply cement mixed with lime on the skin under her armpits, saying this could help shrink lumps. My mother followed his instructions but her skin festered after doing it for two months,” Wang said.
In April this year, the mother’s condition deteriorated and local doctors gave her the sad news that the cancer cells had spread across her body.
Yu insisted that was normal and told them not to worry, convincing the mother to continue drinking his medicine. Wang’s mother died in June.
Yu later admitted that neither he nor his institute have any medical qualifications.
“I am not practising medicine. I just sold them health-enhancing products. My method of bloodletting is aimed at promoting good health, it is not acupuncture,” Yu said.
He also confessed that the certificates and documents he had shown Wang and her mother were, in fact, bought online for a few thousand yuan.
The authorities are still investigating the case.
Incidents of medical fraud are common in China.
In September, police in Beijing arrested 41 people for swindling senior citizens out of thousands of yuan each after convincing them to buy so-called “super functional drugs”.
The ring lured the vulnerable elderly customers by offering free health talks and small gifts.