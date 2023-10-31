The rowdy spectacle of 100 villagers in China blocking a groom’s car on the way to pick up his bride – and demanding money and cigarettes from him– has reignited the debate about controversial mainland wedding customs.

The raucous events unfolded en route to a wedding in a village in Taizhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on October 20, when the motorcade of the groom was intercepted by a large crowd of mainly elderly residents, Fengqi Video reported.

Based on tradition, relatives of the groom are required to give old villagers what they ask for, which can be anything from sugar or cigarettes to red packets containing money.

If they are not satisfied with the offerings, theoretically, the groom might not get to see his bride or his arrival could be seriously delayed.

Tradition demands that a large crowd gather to stop the groom’s motorcade on its way to the wedding. Photo: Baidu

The ritual of blocking the groom’s path is called lan men, which means “blocking the door”.