Mainland social media has been shocked by a man in China who had multiple gay affairs following the breakdown of his marriage, then claimed their luxury 15-million-yuan (US$2 million) house was the bride price paid by his wife’s wealthy family.

The wife, identified as Xiaojuan, from the southeastern province of Zhejiang, met her husband, Xiaochen, a handsome 1.8-metre-tall student from a prestigious university in Shanghai.

With his charm, Xiaochen quickly won the hearts of Xiaojuan and her parents.

After dating for just two months, the couple got engaged, started living together, and not long after, Xiaojuan fell pregnant.

The philandering husband claimed in court that a US$2 million property in Shanghai was a betrothal gift from his wife’s wealthy parents. Photo: Shutterstock

Her delighted parents chose a luxurious 15-million-yuan property in downtown Shanghai for the couple to live in.