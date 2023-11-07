Divorce case loss for China husband who had string of gay affairs then claimed US$2 million home was betrothal gift from wife’s wealthy parents
- Woman meets future husband, a handsome 1.8-metre-tall student from prestigious university in Shanghai
- Just six months after son’s birth, wife discovers husband having an affair
Mainland social media has been shocked by a man in China who had multiple gay affairs following the breakdown of his marriage, then claimed their luxury 15-million-yuan (US$2 million) house was the bride price paid by his wife’s wealthy family.
The wife, identified as Xiaojuan, from the southeastern province of Zhejiang, met her husband, Xiaochen, a handsome 1.8-metre-tall student from a prestigious university in Shanghai.
With his charm, Xiaochen quickly won the hearts of Xiaojuan and her parents.
After dating for just two months, the couple got engaged, started living together, and not long after, Xiaojuan fell pregnant.
Her delighted parents chose a luxurious 15-million-yuan property in downtown Shanghai for the couple to live in.
The property had to be registered under the husband’s name since Xiaojuan had neither a Shanghai household registration, known as hukou in Chinese, nor a record of social insurance in the city.
All associated costs, from the initial down payment to the monthly mortgage, were borne by Xiaojuan’s parents. They also paid for a further one- million-yuan renovation.
However, just six months after their son’s birth, Xiaojuan discovered her husband was having an affair.
The couple had been sleeping separately since her pregnancy, and she later discovered explicit conversations on her husband’s phone, revealing his affairs with multiple men.
After an attempt at reconciliation failed, Xiaojuan filed for divorce in the hope of reclaiming the property.
During the resultant court proceedings, Xiaochen not only denied being a gay but claimed the luxury home was the bride price from Xiaojuan’s parents, and was intended to compensate for the disparity between Xiaojuan and his elite background.
This claim even surprised the judge, as traditionally, it is the groom’s family that provides the betrothal gift, or bride price.
Xiaojuan eventually won the legal case by producing decisive evidence in the form of note written and signed by Xiaochen declaring that the property belonged to her.
Given this and the actual payment coming from her family, the court awarded the property to her. However, custody of their son went to Xiaochen.
The case, reported by the Shanghai Law Journal, has ignited a heated discussion on mainland social media.
One person said: “In summary, this man is gay. Getting married was just a scam for money.”
“It’s astonishing that someone who faked a marriage and child can still win custody!” said another.
A third expressed concern about their child, saying: “Their son should have been awarded to the mother, his future doesn’t look promising.”