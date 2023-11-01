An online racketeering duo have been accused of conning a wealthy friend out of 800,000 yuan (US$110,000) after a son introduced his 51-year-old mother as his 27-year-old “childhood friend” who was keen to begin a relationship.

The con man, surnamed Li, was having trouble paying his mother’s debts, so he hatched a plan to cheat his wealthy friend, surnamed Zhu.

Li met Zhu while he was an intern at a Shanghai company and kept in touch with him after returning to his hometown in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Last year, Li put Zhu in touch with his mother via WeChat under the alias Lu Ye, and they quickly began dating online. Li’s mother told Zhu that she would come to Shanghai to meet him and marry him in the future.

The racketeering woman, 51, who posed as a 27-year-old, appears in court. Photo: Douyin

Starting in April 2022, Li’s mother scammed more than 800,000 yuan out of Zhu.