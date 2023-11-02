The story of a woman in China who tried to convince an ex-colleague to attend her wedding so that he could return a cash wedding gift of 400 yuan (US$55) she gave him when he tied the knot has captivated mainland social media.

The woman, surnamed Huang, from Sichuan province in southwestern China, complained about the former colleague who declined an invitation to her nuptials.

She was convinced he did so to avoid returning the favour she did when he tied the knot, Star Video reported.

“I gave him a gift when he got married, which means I am obligated to invite him to my wedding,” Huang said.

It is an established tradition at weddings in China that guests give a cash “blessing” to the happy couple. Photo: Shutterstock

Before she held her wedding ceremony on October 22, Huang sent the ex-colleague a wedding invitation followed by a digital invitation via WeChat.