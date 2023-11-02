‘Heartless’: estranged father in China offers paltry US$1,400 for US$55,000 operation to help daughter in coma after seventh-floor fall, pleads poverty
- Girl’s mother says she tried everything to avoid borrowing money from ex-husband
- She has covered all medical bills so far but cost of major surgery is beyond her
A divorced father in China is facing intense criticism after only offering 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) to help pay for the 400,000 yuan (US$55,000) medical expenses for his comatose 13-year-old daughter.
The father, surnamed Zhu, from Zhejiang province in the east of the country, said he was in immense debt and could not provide more money. His ex-wife, surnamed Liu, paid 250,000 yuan, according to a report from Greater Bay Area Video.
Liu said that the girl has been living with her since she divorced Zhu in 2015, and said she would prefer to pay the entirety of the medical fees if she could. The status of the relationship between Zhu and his daughter is unclear.
The girl fell into a coma after suffering serious injuries in a plunge from a window of their 7th-floor flat on October 8.
Liu has covered all the medical expenses to date, amounting to more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,000), but she learned that her daughter needs an operation which is expected to cost 400,000 yuan.
In a video clip online, the daughter is seen lying on her sickbed attached to an oxygen tube as her mother weeps beside her.
“I’d rather I was the one lying in the sickbed,” Liu said in the video. “I feel helpless. If I could borrow enough money from people besides Zhu, I would definitely not ask for his help,” said added.
Before asking the man for financial support, Liu had collected 250,000 yuan from relatives and friends. When Zhu told her that he could only afford to give 10,000 yuan it compounded her misery.
Zhu told her: “I’m already in debt, making it difficult to borrow money at the moment. I’m also looking at ways to save my child.”
An unidentified lawyer said that even if Liu and Zhu divorced, they would both have a legal responsibility to raise their daughter and share any medical expenses equally.
The heartbreaking story has caught the public’s attention with many people criticising the father, saying he is being cruel.
One person said: “This man makes excuses. He definitely won’t give his daughter one more penny.”
Another added: “He has probably built a new family.”
“His heartless attitude towards his daughter probably explains the reason for the divorce,” said a third.