A divorced father in China is facing intense criticism after only offering 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) to help pay for the 400,000 yuan (US$55,000) medical expenses for his comatose 13-year-old daughter.

The father, surnamed Zhu, from Zhejiang province in the east of the country, said he was in immense debt and could not provide more money. His ex-wife, surnamed Liu, paid 250,000 yuan, according to a report from Greater Bay Area Video.

Liu said that the girl has been living with her since she divorced Zhu in 2015, and said she would prefer to pay the entirety of the medical fees if she could. The status of the relationship between Zhu and his daughter is unclear.

The girl fell into a coma after suffering serious injuries in a plunge from a window of their 7th-floor flat on October 8.

The girl’s mother, who has met all the medical expenses so far, says her ex-husband’s attitude has compounded the misery she already feels about her daughter’s situation. Photo: Weibo

Liu has covered all the medical expenses to date, amounting to more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,000), but she learned that her daughter needs an operation which is expected to cost 400,000 yuan.