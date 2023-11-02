The story of an ambitious 12-year-old Chinese boy who works at his parents’ restaurant every day after school and dreams of transforming it into a global brand has warmed many hearts online.

The boy, from eastern China’s Anhui province, nicknamed Niuniu, has been cooking and cleaning at his parents’ noodle shop since he was five years old, he told the Douyin influencer @Zenggezhendi last month.

In a viral video clip, Niuniu is seen skillfully using a wok like an experienced chef. He has also mastered several difficult Chinese dishes, such as ground pot chicken and ban mian-style noodles.

His mother, surnamed Wang, told another Douyin influencer @Haoshiyongge that her son learned the skills through observation.

The 12-year-old cooks, cleans and gets angry when his parents try to keep him away from the eatery. Photo: Weibo

Wang said Niuniu helped out at the diner every day after finishing his homework, including at the weekend.