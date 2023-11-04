Prevalent in places like Hunan, in the central province of Hubei, this practice revolves around the belief that “the harder the groom is beaten, the more blessings he receives” or as a reminder to him that marriage is no cake walk.

So here, the Post offers a helpful guide to the weird and wonderful world of mainland nuptials.

While the wedding day behaviour of today remains rooted in a bygone age, the diverse expressions of what marriage means in a country the size of China can be bewildering.

Strange wedding practices have been the subject of growing interest, and sometimes concern, in China as ancient traditions morph into often exaggerated modern-day rituals.

In some cases, there can be financial gain for guests who beat the groom skillfully, in the shape of generous red envelopes.

In 2018, a video filmed in Shaoyang, also in Hunan, showed a groom being whipped, with spectators adding salt to his injuries. The scene evoked both humour and sympathy online.

The tradition has also been adapted.

Earlier this year, in the northeastern province of Jilin, teamwork was brought to the table, one group beating the groom with brooms and the other defending him using pot lids as shields.

The attacking team is a symbol of the challenges faced in a marriage and their counterparts signify protection and love.

Bride underwear ban

In some areas, brides, and on occasion grooms, are banned from wearing underwear, based on the superstition that wearing shorts will not sustain a long relationship.

This can pose discomfort and inconvenience for brides leading them to come up with creative solutions to avoid embarrassment, like wearing long trousers beneath their wedding gown and choosing a different type of bra.

In some parts of China the bride is required to step over gunny sacks in a fertility ritual. Photo: Shutterstock

Crying for marriage

This is common among ethnic minority communities such as the Tujia, Yi, and Zhuang people, and is popular in central Hubei and southeastern Guangdong provinces.

The emotionally charged and complex ritual sees the entire family coming together to cry as the bride prepares to join her husband’s household.

Weeping can be for parents, siblings, ancestors and even matchmakers and the whole process typically starts about a week before the wedding.

Its primary purpose is to reflect parental sorrow at losing a daughter, and her gratitude to the groom’s family.

Also, it is both a symbol of anticipation for her happiness in married life and an offer of thanks to her original family.

Food for thought: the acceptance of raw dumplings by the bride denotes her agreement to have children after she is wed. Photo: Shutterstock

Blessings for childbirth

In ancient China, a primary purpose of marriage was to ensure the continuation of the family line, and this involves an array of acts to bless the couple with children.

For example, families might place chopsticks and toilet paper in a wedding container.

In Chinese, chopsticks and toilet paper are pronounced as kuai zi and wei sheng zhi respectively, and derived from these words, kuai, means “fast” and sheng means “giving birth”, hence fast childbirth.

Another tradition involves the bride stepping over one or more gunny sacks as she transitions from the wedding vehicle to the bridal chamber.

This, again, is a phonetic phenomenon, as in Mandarin, the two words together sound like an expression of hope for the perpetuation of the family line.

In some places there is a specific requirement that this involves exactly five gunny sacks, or wu dai tong tang in Chinese, which refers to “five generations living under one roof”.

Also, the bride might be fed raw dumplings, then be asked if they are raw.

In Chinese, the English word “raw” approximates to “giving birth”, and the bride’s answer in the positive is seen as her agreeing to give birth after marriage.

Aprons are worn by some pregnant brides in southern China to convey hope that the new couple will have multiple children. Photo: Weibo

Local dialects also come into play, with people using homophone puns to express their blessings.

For instance, in some parts of the Guangdong province in southeastern China, a pregnant bride might wear an apron over the wedding dress.

This is because the pronunciation of “apron” in Cantonese, kwan zai, sounds like “a group of boys” conveying hope that the new couple will have multiple offspring.