A video of an 82-year-old woman in China dishing up dinner for her late husband two decades after he died has moved mainland social media observers to tears.

The touching scene, which was recorded by a surveillance camera in her flat in Chongqing in southwestern China, shows the elderly woman eating by herself at home.

She is seen filling a bowl with much more food than she has served in her own bowl and putting it on the table next to hers.

Pausing for a second, the octogenarian places a photo of an old man beside the table. She amends the position of the picture several times until she is satisfied, then begins eating her meal while looking at the image.

The devoted wife makes sure that the photo of her late husband is in exactly the right spot before she starts eating. Photo: Weibo

The man is the woman’s husband who died 23 years ago, and the day of the video recording was not a celebration or the anniversary of his death, just another ordinary day, according to her granddaughter, surnamed Guo.