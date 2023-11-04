He frequently did not finish his classes until 10pm, and after getting home Tang stayed up with him to make sure he finished his homework.

When Penghe was at primary school, Tang signed him up for a wide range of extracurricular classes and demanded he achieve marks no lower than 95 per cent in school exams.

She told him she “had not lived one day for myself” since he was born.

The woman, now 55, who uses the pseudonym Tang Wan, made the dramatic declaration when her son, Penghe, now 28, was at secondary school.

An overbearing mother in China who threatened to kill herself by jumping off the roof of a building if her son did not study hard has faced criticism on mainland social media.

In China, the term ji wa, or “chicken blood parenting”, was invented to describe the high pressure parents impose on their children to excel academically, believing this is their only way to success.

Tang took the tradition to another level.

However, her approach backfired after Penghe began to rebel in secondary school, playing games on his mobile phone instead of studying, and even getting into gang fights.

After he ranked 400 out of 900 in one exam, he said his mother took him to the rooftop of her office building, which was more than 20 storeys high.

She stood at the edge and told him it was “meaningless to live with a score like this” and said she would jump off the building if he did not study hard.

Penghe said he was frightened and held onto her legs begging her not to jump, but later said “the effect of such threatening only lasted for a week”.

When he “ended up” at a second-tier university after failing entrance exams, Tang said she was ashamed to face her colleagues, even though one told her his talent “had dried up because you pushed him too hard”.

“No matter how hard I tried, she wouldn’t recognise my effort,” Penghe said. But Tang refused to take responsibility and blamed her son’s academic failure on his “rich but ignorant” secondary school classmates.

Penghe said her control even extended to his love life when he grew up, claiming his mother forced him to break up with a girlfriend.

In an attempt to escape her control, he found a job in Beijing, more than 1,000km away from his hometown.

Even that distance did not stop Tang, who constantly called, urging him to marry his current girlfriend and have a baby.

Her son became so depressed as a result of his mother’s constant nagging that he rebelled, even getting into gang fights. Photo: Shutterstock

Penghe said he did not want to have children: “My mother had made my life a failure. How would I avoid another cycle of this with my own child?”

Their story sparked many comments on mainland social media.

One person said: “So suffocating. It is oppression in the name of love. The mother loves herself more than her son, imposing her own unrealised expectations on him.”