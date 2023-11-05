A young woman in China who staged her own funeral in a bizarre attempt to get over breaking up with her boyfriend has left many people on mainland social media bemused.

The woman, 25, surnamed Wang, from Sichuan province in southwestern China invited her friends to “bid her farewell” on October 28.

Wang, whose three-year relationship with her boyfriend ended six months ago, said she had attended several wedding parties recently, and was always asked by her friends when they could attend hers.

So, to kill two birds with one stone, she decided to throw a party with a twist for her friends, in the form of a funeral. This would give them a chance to gather and symbolise the resurrection of a new life without her boyfriend.

“Mourners” at the ceremony placed candles next to her “dead” body and bowed, mimicking a normal funeral. Photo: Weibo

She invited a dozen friends to the ceremony, which was held in a florist shop in the provincial capital Chengdu. The venue had been provided free by the owner of the shop.