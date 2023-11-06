However, as she drove out of the residential community a security guard stopped the car and handed her a note with 50 yuan tucked inside it.

“It wasn’t too serious, so we didn’t pay much attention to it,” Xu said.

The car owner, surnamed Xu, and her husband, who are from Hangzhou, the capital city of eastern Zhejiang province, discovered the slight scratch on October 26.

A young boy in China who scratched the window of a neighbour’s car then left 50 yuan (US$7) plus a note of apology promising to pay the full cost of repairs in instalments – has touched the hearts of many on mainland social media.

The handwritten missive was signed by a boy, surnamed Ye.

The boy’s responsible actions after he caused the accidental scratch were appreciated by the owner of the car. Photo: Weibo

“Apology letter: yesterday, I scratched your car with a wooden stick and felt extremely guilty. Right now, I only have 50 yuan. How much will it cost to repair your car? Can I pay in instalments? I’m sorry, Uncle.”

The neat handwriting and visible eraser marks bore testament to the boy’s serious and meticulous attitude to what he had done.

Xu said she was moved by the gesture and told Tide News: “After reading it, I couldn’t help but find it funny and thought the child was really cute.

“Later I felt that the child was very brave, willing to take responsibility for his mistake and proactively seeking a remedy.

“He also wrote in the letter that if 50 yuan was not enough, he could pay in instalments, which made me think he’s a very clever kid,” Xu added.

That evening, Xu and her husband met the boy, a Primary Three pupil, for a sincere conversation.

“We told him that we accepted the letter, and saw that it was written very seriously. We also accepted the 50 yuan for repairs,” Xu told Tide News.

“Later, we told him that because he had behaved so well and was willing to take responsibility for his actions, he could have the 50 yuan back as a reward,” said Xu.

This endearing story has captivated mainland social media.

“Children are naturally playful and mischievous, but it’s great that he recognised his mistake and tried to make amends,” said one online observer.

“He wrote the letter very diligently. The car owner is also great,” said another.

The note, with cash attached, which the boy wrote to the car owner, was painstakingly composed. Photo: Weibo

“This child’s parents must have great values,” a third chimed in.

“Cute kid, kind car owner, and a perfect ending,” another person said.

Chinese children who acknowledge and make amends for their mistakes not only earn praise online, they reflect positively on their parents.

In August, accompanied by her father, a 10-year-old girl from Zhejiang province in eastern China turned herself in to police after she was caught stealing 800 yuan (US$110) from her parents to buy snacks.

Helped by the police, she wrote a letter pledging to correct her mistakes, which has attracted praise online.