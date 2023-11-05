There is nothing some dog-lovers will not do for their adored pets.

But one woman in southeastern China has taken that love to literally ridiculous heights.

The besotted dog owner hired two men to carry her pampered pooch up a mountain in a sedan chair, and paid 980 yuan (US$134) for the pleasure.

A video clip shared online by a tourist shows a cute, white dog being lifted by two men to scale the Sanqing Mountain in Jiangxi province.

The canine refused to walk, so the owner agreed a US$134 price with two workers to carry it up the mountain. Photo: 163.com

Its owner said she had two dogs with her, but one was unwilling to climb. As a result, she was forced to use the sedan chair service.