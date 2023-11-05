A young couple in China who donated their wedding money to charity instead of splashing out on a lavish ceremony have received an outpouring of praise online.

The husband, Ma Jianguo, and his wife, nicknamed Daruirui, from Guangdong province in southeastern China, decided to give the 200,000 yuan (US$27,000) they had set aside for their special celebration to three charities.

The couple are bloggers and shared the news via their social media accounts this week.

Ma has 37 million followers on Weibo and 360,000 followers on Douyin, while Daruirui has 1.42 million and 98,000, respectively.

The couple say they are more interested in helping those in need than splashing out on lavish nuptials. Photo: Weibo

Ma, 36, said in his post that he and Daruirui had just married and would be holding a wedding ceremony, but they would keep it small and simple and not ask for cash gifts from guests, as is the tradition.