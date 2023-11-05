‘Big love’: selfless China couple give up lavish nuptials, donate US$27,000 wedding savings to charity instead
- Newlyweds give cash for marriage ceremony to starving children, women, veterans in need
- Families agree to small and simple wedding with no cash gifts
A young couple in China who donated their wedding money to charity instead of splashing out on a lavish ceremony have received an outpouring of praise online.
The husband, Ma Jianguo, and his wife, nicknamed Daruirui, from Guangdong province in southeastern China, decided to give the 200,000 yuan (US$27,000) they had set aside for their special celebration to three charities.
The couple are bloggers and shared the news via their social media accounts this week.
Ma has 37 million followers on Weibo and 360,000 followers on Douyin, while Daruirui has 1.42 million and 98,000, respectively.
Ma, 36, said in his post that he and Daruirui had just married and would be holding a wedding ceremony, but they would keep it small and simple and not ask for cash gifts from guests, as is the tradition.
Ma explained that the money came from their own savings and some as gifts from their families to pay for a big wedding celebration.
They discussed the idea of donating the cash with their families who they said were happy about the plan.
A post by Ma showed they have contributed 100,000 yuan to the China Social Welfare Foundation, 5,000 to the China Social Assistance Foundation, and another 5,000 to the Long Yue Charity.
They requested that the donations be largely designated to support starving children, women in less-developed areas and veterans in need.
“This is a token of our regard,” Daruirui said in a clip she shared on Douyin.
“If children can have meals, women can have their safe periods and old soldiers can live their life with dignity, we believe that everyone will feel happy like us,” she added.
Mainland social media marvelled at the couple’s generosity.
“They are a couple with big love,” said one online observer.
Another said: “What a kind couple. Happy wedding.”
