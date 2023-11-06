The notice also said there would be random inspections every day and employees caught using the service for private chats would be fined 100 yuan (US$14) each time.

It said WeChat – China’s most popular messaging app – should only be used for work during working hours and any urgent private matters should be communicated via phone calls.

The move has triggered an online backlash, especially after a screen capture of the company’s policy on personal communication was anonymously posted by an employee.

A company in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province has banned its employees from private chat messaging while at work, threatening to fine and even fire them.

If they had three or more private chats in a month, there would be a one-off fine of 500 yuan. Five or more would result in an individual being fired without compensation.

Anger over the ban reached heightened levels when the company’s policy on personal communications was posted anonymously online. Photo: Shutterstock

However, on October 28, the local government issued a public notice saying it had instructed the company to correct its rules, and to issue new “humane measures within the law”.

China’s Civil Code stipulates that no organisation or individual may infringe upon people’s right to privacy by intruding in their private matters.

A lawyer with Chongqing Jieheng law firm, Li Li, told Chinese media outlet Xinmin Evening News that it is illegal for the company to fine its staff, and they are only allowed to deduct a salary or demand compensation if an employee’s actions or behaviour results in loss to the company, for instance by being late for, or absent from work.

Mainland online observers ridiculed the ban.

“I cannot believe this is not a joke someone made up,” said one person on Weibo.

“If private chats during working hours are fined, how about fining the companies for work chats outside working hours, too?” said another.

“They are your employees, not your slaves,” said a third.

Another said the government’s warning was not enough “to prevent similar cases from happening again in the future”.

Another example of employers acting illegally towards their employees happened in Shanghai in 2021.

Officials have intervened in the row and instructed the company to make sure its rules comply with the law. Photo: Shutterstock

A company exported voicemail messages from the work mobile phone returned by a former salesperson.

In them it found evidence he was giving the company’s orders to another firm for personal gain.

The company demanded compensation of 140,000 yuan (US$19,000) from the ex-employee, but the Shanghai Jinshan People’s Court rejected its request saying the proof had been illegally obtained.