The audacious costumes on display and the carnival atmosphere not only drew large crowds of spectators, it also generated much discussion on mainland social media.

It was where young people gathered to cosplay as famous Chinese celebrities, crack jokes, and indulge in meme culture.

The phenomenon was particularly pronounced in Shanghai, where as Halloween approached, the city’s Julu Road became the national go-to venue.

Young people in China have adapted the Western Halloween celebration into a “Meme Playing Festival” in which they lampoon controversial public figures and express themselves through performance art.

One standout costume featured a man impersonating China’s so-called Lipstick King, Li Jiaqi, a major nationwide commercial cosmetics influencer who boasts 76 million online followers.

The man held a face mask with Li’s image, donned a black hoodie bearing the Chinese words na li gui le, which means “what’s expensive?” while holding a pen in his hand.

The costume was a dig at Li over controversial comments he made earlier this year while defending the price of a 79-yuan (US$11) eyebrow pencil he was selling online which provoked widespread anger.

When a potential buyer said it was too expensive, Li chastised the would-be customer and effectively told people they needed to “work harder” if their salary was not enough to afford the price. He was eventually forced to apologise for the remarks.

This year’s Halloween celebrations in Shanghai were as colourful as they were vibrant. Photo: Zhihu

Others chose to cosplay iconic characters from historical Chinese dramas, such as An Lingrong from Empresses in the Palace or zhen huan zhuan in Chinese.

One such participant wore a pink-coloured ancient costume with delicate white veils, and was even accompanied by “maids” holding umbrellas for her. The role’s original actor, Tao Xinran, even endorsed the cosplay on Weibo.

But that was just one part of the Julu Road Halloween jamboree.

A woman dressed up as a two-meter-tall white inflatable sex toy was out to challenge the cultural taboos on sex for women. However, she was quickly removed from the proceedings for displaying “vulgar content”.

One man even displayed a large poster depicting the negatively performing Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index, presumably a sarcastic swipe at the current economic situation.

Another cosplayed as Lu Xun, one of the most renowned literary critics in Chinese history, holding a sign with some of his famous quotes, one of which encourages young people to cultivate a spirit of independence.

Many young people also seized the opportunity to satirise their current working conditions.

A young man dressed in a plaid shirt labelled himself as “The agent” and sported messy hair and deep dark circles under his eyes. He also carried a tea drink and a classic black laptop-carrying backpack, the implication being that he had to be ready to work anytime, anywhere.

“This is one of the most miserable cosplays I’ve ever seen! It’s like a dark joke!” one person said.

While the cosplays have been trending on social media, they have also faced criticism from online observers who see them as a form of “cultural appropriation” from the West and accuse young people of idolising foreign cultures.

While the jamboree was modern in many ways, there was a nod to ancient times in China with some of the costumes. Photo: Zhihu

However, the majority online were impressed by how successfully a Western celebration had been localised, even describing the process as “the Chinese Renaissance.”

One person said: “Chinese people have their own way of celebrating ‘foreign’ holidays. Is this not a new form of cultural confidence?”

“Young people just need a carnival, whether it’s Chinese or Western. Happiness should have no nationality,” said another.

“I propose that starting next year, we establish our own holiday for Chinese young people on the last weekend of October and call it the Meme Playing Festival,” the person added.