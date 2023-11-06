When the man was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago, he immediately told Wang.

The next day he shared his thoughts in a video on his Weibo account which attracted almost 16 million views. Wang has 4.04 million followers on the platform.

Online influencer, Wang Bowen, from Liaoning province in northeastern China, received news of his friend’s death on October 29.

A popular blogger in China whose 30-year-old friend recently succumbed to cancer says the man’s death will free him from the lifelong grip of controlling parents.

“I was so shocked,” Wang said in the video.

Popular influencer, Wang Bowen, said every aspect of his friend’s life growing up was controlled by his parents. Photo: Weibo

The friend told Wang he received the same reaction from family and friends, but then came the bombshell.

“They feel sorry for me, but I am very happy because I will be free at last,” the friend said.

He told Wang that he always tried his best and that his parents were very strict with him.

In everything, from having a meal to shopping for clothes and shoes, his parents would interfere.

Each time he tried to express himself they slapped him down and insisted he listen to them.

The overwhelming pressure not only intruded on the small details of his daily routine, his parents also set ambitious life targets for him.

This magnified the problem because in order to please them he worked so hard it affected his happiness.

His parents never praised his efforts, instead they doubled down on their demands.

When he was accepted to a top university they showed no excitement and told him to find a part-time job at a fast-food restaurant to learn about real life.

He believed his parents, who earned about 5,000 yuan (US$680) a month, had placed all their hopes on him and remembered a time his father called him an animal when he did badly in a secondary school exam.

On top of it all, his mother would read his diary, a breach of privacy any son or daughter would consider beyond the pale.

The stifling environment was impossible to bear, but he was afraid to confront his parents about his feelings.

“Whatever I did was wrong,” Wang’s friend told him, adding that he was sure the stress of his situation contributed to him getting cancer.

At the time of writing, the blogger’s Weibo post has attracted around 13,000 comments.

Everyone was shocked by the cancer diagnosis, but his friend saw it as relief. Photo: Shutterstock

One said: “How miserable! Death must be a relief indeed.”

“I just think that many mothers and fathers are like that,” said another.

Stories about controlling parents are fairly common in China.

In September, a controlling mother of a university student in northern China devised an intricate – and draconian – study and reward system by which her son gets his allowance.

In April, a father in eastern China who tried to force his 24-year-old daughter to break up with her boyfriend and find a “better man” after completing graduate school was widely criticised.