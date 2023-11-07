‘Don’t shout at mum’: grumpy dad gets dressing down from young daughter for shouting at her mother after work, wins online fans in China
- Daughter tells dad not to bring bad temper home from work
- Displays compassion, maturity beyond her years, earns praise online
A little girl who told off her father for shouting at her mother when he came home from work in a bad mood has won fans on mainland social media.
The youngster, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, was filmed telling her father not to vent his anger on her mother. She informed him that speaking harshly was not an effective or desirable way to communicate.
In a viral video, the family is seen eating dinner together and the daughter is talking to her father who is sitting across from her at the table.
“Don’t shout at mother. What makes you think you can yell at my mother when you are in a bad mood?” the little girl challenges him.
Before he has the opportunity to reply, she calmly tells him that he should not bring his anger into the home because it is upsetting for everybody, including her.
With an expression of sadness, she pauses then leans on the chair and continues with her monologue.
“We have to look at your face. We remain silent. We are kids, and we are scared of you,” she told him.
The youngster showed maturity far beyond her age with her display of understanding and compassion, not only for her mother and sister, but also for her father.
“We know you work very hard. Who doesn’t, right? Doesn’t my mother work hard?” she asks him.
The father sits silently at the table looking contrite. After a few seconds, the little girl speaks again.
“We can talk properly. We are not enemies,” she reassures him.
The little girl’s gentle and mature approach in dealing with her father’s behaviour has been a big hit among those who saw the video online.
“The daughter is even more thoughtful and caring than the adults. Amazing,” one online observer said.
“A very sweet daughter,” said another.
“Her speech melts the grumpy father, haha,” quipped one commenter.
“I want such an angel daughter too,” said a fourth.
Stories about children behaving maturely often do well in China.
In September, a three-year-old girl in northeastern China captured hearts when she was seen rendering her mother speechless during an argument, with the retort “home is a place for love”.
At the beginning of the year, an 11-year-old boy in eastern China, and his sister aged 6, woke up at midnight and made dumplings to help their parents who run a food stand. They believed that was more important than having fun with their friends.