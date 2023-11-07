A little girl who told off her father for shouting at her mother when he came home from work in a bad mood has won fans on mainland social media.

The youngster, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, was filmed telling her father not to vent his anger on her mother. She informed him that speaking harshly was not an effective or desirable way to communicate.

In a viral video, the family is seen eating dinner together and the daughter is talking to her father who is sitting across from her at the table.

“Don’t shout at mother. What makes you think you can yell at my mother when you are in a bad mood?” the little girl challenges him.

The little girl showed bravery and maturity when she spoke up at the dinner. Photo: Douyin

Before he has the opportunity to reply, she calmly tells him that he should not bring his anger into the home because it is upsetting for everybody, including her.