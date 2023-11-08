An “energy-boosting” craze – which involves the use of a two-pronged nasal inhaler – is sweeping China, prompting fears over safety and possible addiction.

The inhalers, widely known as “energy sticks”, are particularly popular with young people of school age, according to a report by China National Radio.

They come in a range of fragrances, much like e-cigarettes, and contain essential oils, camphor and in some instances, alcohol.

“Take a puff before school, and a puff after class,” one advertisement for the product says, while another claims the inhaler prevents sleepiness and is safe to use.

The two-pronged nasal inhaler comes in different fragrances and is relatively cheap. Photo: The Paper

The inhalers, which are also marketed as an alertness aid for long-distance drivers, cost between 10 and 20 yuan (US$2.7) and are selling in their thousands.