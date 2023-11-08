South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trending in China
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Experts have warned about the growing use of so-called “energy sticks” among schoolchildren in China. The cheap, over-the-counter nasal inhalers claim to give users a boost and sharpen their focus, but not everyone is convinced. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock/Taobao
People & CultureTrending in China

‘Energy-boosting’ inhaler craze grips school students in China as experts express safety and addiction fears

  • Two-pronged inhalers known as ‘energy sticks’ are cheap and easy to buy
  • Experts fear they could act as ‘gateway’ to future drug use
Trending in China
Alice Yan
Alice Yanin Shanghai
Why you can trust SCMP

An “energy-boosting” craze – which involves the use of a two-pronged nasal inhaler – is sweeping China, prompting fears over safety and possible addiction.

The inhalers, widely known as “energy sticks”, are particularly popular with young people of school age, according to a report by China National Radio.

They come in a range of fragrances, much like e-cigarettes, and contain essential oils, camphor and in some instances, alcohol.

“Take a puff before school, and a puff after class,” one advertisement for the product says, while another claims the inhaler prevents sleepiness and is safe to use.

The two-pronged nasal inhaler comes in different fragrances and is relatively cheap. Photo: The Paper

The inhalers, which are also marketed as an alertness aid for long-distance drivers, cost between 10 and 20 yuan (US$2.7) and are selling in their thousands.

“Most of our consumers are secondary school students. Some primary school pupils also use them, although it is not meant for them – perhaps they bought it out of curiosity,” a customer service adviser for an online shop said.

A primary school student in central Henan province said increasing numbers of her classmates are using the inhaler.

“One of them said he would not feel well if he had not taken a sniff,” the girl said.

However, Xing Zhimin, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Peking University People’s Hospital in Beijing, issued a warning.

“We must not insert things into our nose because of the risk of bacteria which could destroy mucous membranes,” said Xing.

The Hubei Provincial Narcotics Control Office announced on social media that inhaling substances through the nose could pose a danger to impressionable youngsters.

“Getting used to snorting things could be the starting point for drug use in the future,” a spokesperson for the authority said.

Known widely as “energy sticks”, the devices are marketed at children and long-distance drivers. Photo: Shutterstock

Other products targeted at children have also caused concern recently.

A “carrot knife” toy sparked fears among child behaviour experts who warned it could encourage violence.

Another toy, known as “fake water” or “crystal mud” – a kind of stretchable synthetic slime – is widely sold in China despite laboratory tests showing it to contain high levels of toxins.

Post