The boy has also been diligent about keeping the space clean.

The space measure about 10 square metres in which he pitched a tent, with a mattress, placing a desk and office chair next to the tent. He also uses an inverter attached to a power bank to power his computer, mobile phone and a kettle.

On October 30, a video clip of the boy’s unusual living quarters in Shanghai went viral online.

A secondary school student who lived under a staircase in a shopping mall to prepare for China’s notoriously difficult university entrance exams has shocked mainland social media.

According to Chinese media outlet Bailu Video, the boy had lived there for more than six months.

Security guards in the shopping mall turned a blind eye to the boy who was studying for crucial national exams. Photo: Douyin

The unidentified youngster was discovered by a security guard before the national university entrance examinations, or gaokao, in June.

He told the guard he needed a quiet place to prepare for the highly competitive exams and would move out afterwards.

The guard turned a blind eye at first, but the boy did not move out after the exams. It is unclear why.

Online observers said they were impressed by the boy’s choice of study room.

“What a good way to save rent in a city like Shanghai,” said one person on Douyin.

The average monthly rent in Shanghai as of October 2023 was 109 yuan (US$15) per square metre, according to creprice.cn, a real estate data provider.

Another person said: “He can use free electricity, internet and water, and he has dozens of toilets to choose from.”

While a third added: “The space looks much quieter than some rented apartments.”

Another person said the shopping mall should be kind to the boy because “he might be poor, but is a strong person who has control of his life”.

According to China’s Ministry of Education, a record 12.91 million people registered to take this year’s gaokao.

For many candidates, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reward decades of hard work and help them embark on a successful life journey.

The annual university entrance examinations are seen as being the key to a successful future in China. Photo: EPA-EFE

It is also highly competitive, with an average of 47 per cent of candidates accepted by universities this year, according to the data provided by 31 Chinese provinces.

Online and offline study rooms have become the solution for many candidates.

In 2020, a railway station in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region turned its waiting lounge into a temporary study room for passengers studying for the exams.