At one point he believed all the unhappiness in his life could be “cured by sugar” and would buy a soft drink or ice cream whenever he felt stressed.

Ming, from southeastern China’s Guangdong province, said the secret to his weight loss was eliminating as much sugar from his diet as possible.

At his heaviest in 2021, the 36-year-old, surnamed Ming, who is 184cm tall, weighed 120kg. After two years of dieting, he recently weighed in at 70.5kg.

A man in China shed 50kg in less than two years after reducing the volume of sugar in his diet, amazing many people on social media who said he “looks 20 years younger”.

But when his father’s neighbour, an obese man in his 40s, was hospitalised following a stroke, Ming realised he needed to adjust his lifestyle. The man had a cerebral haemorrhage from drinking too much alcohol and was left paralysed.

Some people online joked that the man had used a photo of his son to compare with his own, such was the extent of his weight loss. Photo: Weibo

When Ming was unhealthy, he used to feel dizziness, numbness in the face and pain in the liver area.

He was diagnosed with fatty liver and had over 20 abnormal results when he visited the doctor for check-ups. But he remained unconcerned.

The story of the man in the hospital was a wake-up call, and Ming threw away all the high-sugar food in his pantry two years ago.

He stopped eating his favourite desserts and milk tea while checking the ingredients before eating processed food.

He replaced high-glycaemic staple foods like white rice with coarse grains and added more vegetables and high-protein food to his diet.

Finally, he restricted his sugar intake to less than 10 per cent of his daily diet.

Ming said he exercised but did nothing out of the ordinary for an average person, occasionally going on long-distance walks and attending training classes.

He is now a lifestyle influencer on Xiaohongshu, China’s Instagram-like social media platform, with 27,000 followers.

Many online observers were stunned by the dramatic change in his appearance.

“Stop using your son to trick us,” joked one person on Xiaohongshu, adding: “You look 20 years younger.”

“I respect your perseverance. I spent eight years trying to lose 10kg and failed,” said another.

Chin up: at one point during his period of obesity, Ming believed sugar could solve all his problems. Photo: Weibo

“Weight loss is the best make-up,” said a third.

In June, a woman from northern China who weighed 110kg said she decided to lose weight after she was diagnosed with conditions related to obesity.

To encourage her to lose weight and keep healthy, her family promised to give her 40,000 yuan (US$5,500) if she lost 40kg.