“I really did not have the money, and I was beginning to feel very frustrated,” Guo told Jiupai, adding that he felt relieved when he cancelled the wedding.

He was exhausted after failing to meet the 190,000-yuan bride price, or bethrothal gift, the couple had initially brokered, Jiupai News reported.

The man from Shanxi province in northwestern China went viral using the pseudonym of Guo Xiao to tell the story of how he broke up with his girlfriend of less than one year in May.

A 35-year-old man in China called off his wedding because he was 30,000 yuan (US$4,100) short of the required bride price, then used the 168,000 yuan he had saved to travel to more than 40 cities.

Guo, who earned 5,000 yuan (US$680) a month in his previous job, agreed to the 190,000 yuan price despite needing more money.

He borrowed 20,000 yuan from a friend and tapped into his personal savings. In addition, his parents said they would pay the down payment on a property as long as he repaid the loan.

Guo became fed up with the constant demands for more betrothal money and decided to go on his travels alone instead of getting married. Photo: Baidu

The turning point came in May when his fiancee asked him to pay an additional 30,000 yuan.

Instead of getting angry, he felt helpless, and decided to end the relationship then came up with the idea of spending his time travelling.

“The world is so big, and I wanted to go and see it. Rather than owing a debt because of getting married, why not enjoy the beauty of our planet?” Guo said.

Guo did not make a strict plan and budgeted for a year of living as a frugal traveller. He quit his job and set off on his journey on June 1. As of now, Guo has travelled to more than 40 cities and spent more than 30,000 yuan.

However, his enthusiasm for travel has slowly waned.

“Perhaps it’s time for me to go back to my parents,” Guo said.

He said he wanted to return home and continue to look for a happy marriage.

When asked about his views on the custom of paying a bride price, Guo said: “It is unfair, but most men will still follow the custom because they do not have any choice.”

The story renewed the ongoing discussion in China about the bride price custom.

One person said: “He would not be happy if he borrowed money to get married, so I think he made the right decision.”

“He is looking out for himself. Great!” said another.

Men in China customarily pay the woman’s family between 10,000 and one million yuan (US$138,000) in bride price, but younger generations resist the tradition.

After visiting more than 40 cities, Guo’s hunger for travel has begun to wane, and now he says he wants to go home. Photo: Baidu

In June, a man in eastern China broke up with his girlfriend after her parents demanded a bride price of 380,000 yuan.