A woman in China has been reunited with her biological parents 17 years later after spotting a simulated portrait of herself that her father posted on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

The portrait of Zhong Jinrong, who is in her early 20s, was commissioned by her father, who had used descriptions of her as a child to reconstruct how she may appear today.

Online observers hailed the image because it looks extremely similar to how Zhong looks now, the news portal Red Star News reported.

In 2006, Zhong was kidnapped after her parents lost her on a street in Chengdu in Sichuan province in southwestern China. She was four and a half years old.

The artist used this photo and the father’s memories of her to pen a drawing of what she would look like today. Photo: Douyin

Zhong was sold to her adoptive parents and grew up in Bazhong in Sichuan, about 300 km away from where she was lost.