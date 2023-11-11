‘My daughter has been found’: photo from father’s memory finds abducted daughter in China 17 years after she was snatched on street as child
- Specialist artist pens simulated portrait of girl from memory of her dad
- Father elated after long search during which he racked up huge debts
A woman in China has been reunited with her biological parents 17 years later after spotting a simulated portrait of herself that her father posted on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.
The portrait of Zhong Jinrong, who is in her early 20s, was commissioned by her father, who had used descriptions of her as a child to reconstruct how she may appear today.
Online observers hailed the image because it looks extremely similar to how Zhong looks now, the news portal Red Star News reported.
In 2006, Zhong was kidnapped after her parents lost her on a street in Chengdu in Sichuan province in southwestern China. She was four and a half years old.
Zhong was sold to her adoptive parents and grew up in Bazhong in Sichuan, about 300 km away from where she was lost.
Her father, Zhong Rengui, quit work and devoted himself to searching for his daughter across China, racking up huge debts.
“The only way I could feel like a father was continuing the search for my daughter,” he said.
For the past 17 years, the man, who has two other children with his wife, told anyone who would listen about his lost daughter.
In 2018, Zhong senior asked Lin Yuhui, a famous artist specialising in simulated portraits, to draw a picture of his daughter as a teenager. He then used the image on a display board while searching for his daughter.
The daughter, a migrant worker in Guangdong province, southeastern China, happened to see her father’s videos on the short video app Douyin in September.
Already aware she was adopted, she noticed the similarities between herself and the portrait. She immediately contacted her father, and the pair underwent two DNA tests to confirm the blood relationship.
“My daughter has been found. Thank you for caring and trying to help my family all these years!” the father said on his social media account.
The elated father made a massive poster to share his good news and placed it near an expressway to replace his previous “lost child” billboard.
The daughter, who is married with a son, was reunited with her biological parents on November 2.
The news sparked a debate about abducted children in China.
“Human traffickers must be punished severely!” said one person on Douyin.
“The girl is so lucky to encounter her father on the internet. Best wishes for this family,” another online observer said.
In a separate family reunion story in China, a man who spent 24 years on a motorcycle searching for his kidnapped boy found the son in 2021. The man’s experience was made into the Hong Kong film Lost and Love starring Andy Lau in 2015.