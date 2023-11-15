A 65-year-old man in China lost around 100,000 yuan (US$13,800) after he fell for a romance scam involving a jobless man pretending to be a young female university student.

A court in southern China’s Hunan province sent a man, surnamed Feng, to jail for three years for fraud earlier this month, according to news portal Jiupai News.

Feng met his victim, surnamed Xia, two years ago in an online chat room.

The perpetrator, whose age was not released, posed as a female university student in her early 20s and lured Xia in by pretending to be in poor health and unable to afford treatment. The duo soon established a “romantic relationship”, the report said.

The pair communicated on the WeChat messaging app and established a “romantic relationship”. Photo: Shutterstock

The pair communicated on WeChat for two years but never met face-to-face. Feng affectionately called Xia “hubby” during their conversations.