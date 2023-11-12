A woman in China has accused her ex-husband of locking their five-year-old daughter in his car for hours so that he could go running, a pastime she claimed he was addicted to.

In a viral social media post that has outraged mainland social media, the woman using the alias Zhao, from Hunan province in southern China, learned that her ex-husband, surnamed Peng, left their daughter in his car for hours so that he could join a local running competition, Toutiao News reported.

Zhao had not lived with their daughter since they were divorced, so she did not know the details of the incident.

Her daughter told Zhao she was locked in Peng’s car alone while her father took part in a running race. During the activity, Peng bought his daughter breakfast and gave her his phone for entertainment.

The little girl said her father took a break from running to bring her breakfast and let her use his mobile phone while she was locked in the car. Photo: Baidu

The girl’s story angered Zhao, and she tried to find the truth from Peng, but he said he did not leave their daughter alone in the car for long.