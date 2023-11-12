‘Running is my life, sue me’: China jogging ‘addict’ leaves young daughter in locked car for hours during race, refuses to admit fault
- Man denies leaving daughter in car while on long jog
- Ex-wife says running fixation gave her severe depression
A woman in China has accused her ex-husband of locking their five-year-old daughter in his car for hours so that he could go running, a pastime she claimed he was addicted to.
In a viral social media post that has outraged mainland social media, the woman using the alias Zhao, from Hunan province in southern China, learned that her ex-husband, surnamed Peng, left their daughter in his car for hours so that he could join a local running competition, Toutiao News reported.
Zhao had not lived with their daughter since they were divorced, so she did not know the details of the incident.
Her daughter told Zhao she was locked in Peng’s car alone while her father took part in a running race. During the activity, Peng bought his daughter breakfast and gave her his phone for entertainment.
The girl’s story angered Zhao, and she tried to find the truth from Peng, but he said he did not leave their daughter alone in the car for long.
“I just went on a 1.5km run, then returned to the car to help her sleep,” Peng told the online media outlet Toutiao.
“If she is not satisfied with my decision, then she can sue me and take our daughter back.”
Zhao refused to accept Peng’s explanation, and said her ex-husband was obsessed with jogging.
She added that jogging was the reason the couple got married and divorced.
Zhao said she fell in love with Peng because of his running habit but that it took over his life. She added that the collapse of their relationship had left her with severe depression.
“His obsession destroyed our family,” Zhao said.
The man’s behaviour triggered an outpouring of criticism on mainland social media.
One person said: “He really is a selfish man.”
“Locking the child in a car is very dangerous. What would he do if anything terrible happened to the girl?” said another.