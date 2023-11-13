Shredded bliss: China businessman destroys divorcee wedding photos on cheap, sends proof of eradication to clients
- Offline service aims to erase all evidence, protect privacy
- Orders received from across China as business booms
A novel business which shreds old wedding photos for divorced couples on the cheap is doing a brisk trade in China.
The entrepreneur behind the business, a man surnamed Liu from Langfang, Shandong province in eastern China, began the venture with the goal of protecting the personal privacy of divorcees.
His first step was to establish an offline shredding service centre in the city, reported Bailu Video.
“Most wedding photos are made of an acrylic material, which cannot be easily burnt. Many places also have customs that ban people from burning photos of living people,” said Liu.
“However, throwing them into the trash is difficult as well as it might expose your privacy.
“I started this business with privacy as the simple motivation. Wedding photos fall into the category of personal privacy items, and I believe there is a strong demand for my service,” he added.
His offer is very simple and budget-friendly. Customers simply mail their photos to the centre, where they are charged based on weight. Prices range from a few 10s to more than 100 yuan (US$14).
The process is straightforward.
Staff open customer packages then obscure the photos with spray paint while video recording the process. The film is then sent to customers for verification.
Finally, the photos are professionally shredded and the debris is disposed of at a power plant.
Videos circulating online show the operation taking place, revealing a plethora of wedding snaps and the chaotic backdrop of scattered pictures and mail boxes.
Despite the only centre being located in Shandong province, the service has piqued nationwide interest.
“We have received orders from every province and municipality across China, except for Tibet,” Liu told Bailu Video.
The venture has also captured the attention of the public, prompting people to swap anecdotes about the disposal of wedding photos after divorces.
One online observer said: “My uncle broke up with his girlfriend right before they got married. My mum asked me to tear up their wedding photos, which really exhausted me.”
“Late one night after my divorce, I drove with all the wedding photos, big and small, and threw them into the sea. I felt like a criminal that night,” said another.
A third chimed in: “I smashed the wedding photos myself and threw them into the garbage heap, right next to some construction waste.”
“This industry thrives on the divorce rate. With the divorce trend rising, its prospects look good,” a fourth remarked.