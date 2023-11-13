A novel business which shreds old wedding photos for divorced couples on the cheap is doing a brisk trade in China.

The entrepreneur behind the business, a man surnamed Liu from Langfang, Shandong province in eastern China, began the venture with the goal of protecting the personal privacy of divorcees.

His first step was to establish an offline shredding service centre in the city, reported Bailu Video.

“Most wedding photos are made of an acrylic material, which cannot be easily burnt. Many places also have customs that ban people from burning photos of living people,” said Liu.

A worker looks over framed wedding photos before making sure they are completely destroyed. Photo: Weibo

“However, throwing them into the trash is difficult as well as it might expose your privacy.