A father in China watched as his brave 26-year-old son drowned after jumping into a river to save three people trapped in a submerged car.

Zhang Keke was driving a car to work along a river in Jiangsu province in eastern China with his father sitting alongside him on October 28.

They spotted a vehicle that had plunged into the water with three people calling for help from its roof, according to the China National Radio.

Zhang immediately pulled his car over, removed his clothing, and jumped into the water.

Hero, Zhang Keke, was described by his family as the type of person who would sacrifice himself to help others. Photo: Baidu

The father, who could not swim, called the police for help while he stood on the river bank and watched.