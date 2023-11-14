A woman in China who leapt out of a moving taxi after the driver rejected her request to lower the fare by half to 10 yuan (US$1.4) has split opinion on mainland social media.

The unidentified woman, from Guizhou province in southwestern China, opened the door of the car immediately after her attempt at bargaining with the driver failed.

Although the driver saw her jumping out of the car, he ignored her and kept driving, Star Video reported.

In a viral video, the woman who is sitting in the front passenger seat is seen arguing with the driver before leaping out.

After a prolonged argument over the fare, the woman opens the door and jumps out of the moving vehicle. Photo: Baidu

The incident took place at about 4pm on November 3. When the woman got into the car, the driver told her the fare was 20 yuan (US$2.8).