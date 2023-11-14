A single father in China who donated his only daughter’s organs to save the lives of five people after she died in a car accident has moved many online.

Deng Xingyan, 20, a third-year student from the Liuzhou Vocational and Technical College, in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, was involved in a traffic accident on October 27, a week before she would begin a new life chapter as an intern.

Doctors declared her brain dead following desperate rescue measures. Her father, Deng Lianfu, who rushed to the hospital on hearing the news decided to donate her organs.

The single father had lost his wife and elder son in another accident years ago, and lived with his mother and only daughter. He said Xingyan was a very thoughtful young woman.

Deng Lianfu, in blue shirt, said his daughter was “kind, lively and adorable” and always wanted to help others. Photo: Weibo

An architectural engineering student, she once told him she wanted to design a warm home for her family after graduation.