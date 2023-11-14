‘Carry on her life’: heartbroken father in China donates organs of only daughter killed in accident week before internship, saves lives of 5 people
- Tragic dad lost wife and son in previous accident
- Online observers pay tribute to father over thoughtful daughter
A single father in China who donated his only daughter’s organs to save the lives of five people after she died in a car accident has moved many online.
Deng Xingyan, 20, a third-year student from the Liuzhou Vocational and Technical College, in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, was involved in a traffic accident on October 27, a week before she would begin a new life chapter as an intern.
Doctors declared her brain dead following desperate rescue measures. Her father, Deng Lianfu, who rushed to the hospital on hearing the news decided to donate her organs.
The single father had lost his wife and elder son in another accident years ago, and lived with his mother and only daughter. He said Xingyan was a very thoughtful young woman.
An architectural engineering student, she once told him she wanted to design a warm home for her family after graduation.
The heartbroken father bid farewell to his daughter on November 5 before her heart, liver, lungs and kidneys went to five patients.
Deng told the mainland media outlet Dami Video that they had received financial donations from many people to save his daughter’s life after the accident, and he wanted to return the favour.
He said Xingyan had been “kind, lively and adorable” since she was little, and she was always willing to help others.
He hoped the people who received the organ donations would live well and “carry on his daughter’s life”.
“What a great father, still having such a great love after losing three close family members,” said an online observer on Weibo.
“I hope people who received her organs will cherish their life and experience the beauty of the world together with her,” said another.
“His girl will be with him in another form,” said a third.
According to China Daily, the mainland’s organ donation rate was 3.98 per million people, half of that of Hong Kong and much lower than the international level.
As of November 2023, 46,700 mainland residents have donated their organs. Another 6.5 million people have registered to donate.
China has been working on the development of “an ethical and sustainable organ donation system,” Wang Haibo of the China National Organ Donation and Transplantation Committee told Xinhua News in 2017.
It has adopted several measures since 2010 including launching an organ donation system in 2010. The country stopped using executed prisoners as source of organs in 2015.