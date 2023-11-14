A woman in China has taken legal action against Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, after a blogger stole a picture she used on social media and posted vulgar comments next to it “selling” the woman and her friends.

The woman, who uses the alias, Ting Zai, shared a travel photo of herself and her five university roommates on Douyin, the Nanguo Morning Post reported.

In October, a blogger who operates under the pseudonym Shang Ye Da Lao posted the photograph to 330,00 followers with captions that read “The betrothal price is 100,000 yuan (US$14,000)” and “Which one would you choose to be your girlfriend?”

His thread attracted a myriad of filthy comments, including one that said: “I want them all”.

The woman posted the photo of herself and some friends, leaving it accessible to anyone online. Photo: Sina

Ting Zai, a resident of Guangdong province in southeastern China, said she was unaware that her picture had been misappropriated until other people online flagged it.