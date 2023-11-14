‘Which one do you want?’: vulgar use of stolen online photo prompts China university student to take Douyin to court
A woman in China has taken legal action against Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, after a blogger stole a picture she used on social media and posted vulgar comments next to it “selling” the woman and her friends.
The woman, who uses the alias, Ting Zai, shared a travel photo of herself and her five university roommates on Douyin, the Nanguo Morning Post reported.
In October, a blogger who operates under the pseudonym Shang Ye Da Lao posted the photograph to 330,00 followers with captions that read “The betrothal price is 100,000 yuan (US$14,000)” and “Which one would you choose to be your girlfriend?”
His thread attracted a myriad of filthy comments, including one that said: “I want them all”.
Ting Zai, a resident of Guangdong province in southeastern China, said she was unaware that her picture had been misappropriated until other people online flagged it.
She contacted the blogger, who initially ignored the complaint but later deleted the post after Ting Zai threatened to report him to the police.
“You have harassed me and my friends,” she told the man.
The blogger responded: “I have deleted the post. Why do you insist on making me feel awkward?”
The woman has taken Douyin to court to find out the blogger’s personal information and sue him.
She said she understands that the legal process will be time-consuming and costly but said it is worth the effort.
Ting Zai is the latest victim of online defamation in China.
In October, a Guangdong court sentenced a man to a year in jail for fabricating a story online that a 29-year-old woman married a 73-year-old tycoon based on the photos of the woman and her grandfather that the young woman shared on social media.