A mother in China who used old bed sheets and cardboard boxes to craft beautiful ancient Chinese costumes for her three-year-old son has captivated mainland social media.

With help from the boy, the mother, surnamed Zhao, from Hebei province in northern China, made outfits imitating characters from costume dramas.

It was Zhao’s first attempt at such creations for which she had begun practising in March.

“Some of the costumes are modelled on characters that he likes while others are favourites from my childhood,” Zhao told Dami Video.

The boy’s mother says the costume-making sessions are an ideal way of bonding with her son. Photo: Weibo

After deciding on the project, Zhao bought the required materials and also used things that she could find from home, such as glue, cardboard boxes, old bed sheets and quilt covers.