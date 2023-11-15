‘Making memories’: Chinese mother and son, 3, bond by creating classic ancient-style costumes from old bed sheets, cardboard boxes
- Mother makes first foray into costume-making, son lends hand
- Ideal bonding process as she teaches son how to use hands
A mother in China who used old bed sheets and cardboard boxes to craft beautiful ancient Chinese costumes for her three-year-old son has captivated mainland social media.
With help from the boy, the mother, surnamed Zhao, from Hebei province in northern China, made outfits imitating characters from costume dramas.
It was Zhao’s first attempt at such creations for which she had begun practising in March.
“Some of the costumes are modelled on characters that he likes while others are favourites from my childhood,” Zhao told Dami Video.
After deciding on the project, Zhao bought the required materials and also used things that she could find from home, such as glue, cardboard boxes, old bed sheets and quilt covers.
In a video clip, Zhao and her son team up to complete the job.
The son is seen shaping a piece of plastic by melting it with a lit candle, while Zhao uses paper, glue and bamboo to make a hat. Later, she stitches a bedsheet with a sewing machine.
“Look how happy he is after putting the costumes on!” said Zhao, bursting into laughter.
The pair have produced 12 sets of costumes over the past eight months and Zhao has yet to say whether she will continue the project.
She said she and her son enjoyed the work very much and that it has become a meaningful way of bonding.
“It will also leave him with many fantastic memories,” Zhao said.
The video has gone viral and was widely praised on mainland social media.
One online observer said: “The costumes are very cool. What a handy mother!”
“Bringing joy to kids does not mean you must be rich. A clever and creative mother can do the job well,” said another.
Stories about parents creating meaningful things with their children regularly inspire people in China.
In June, a mother in eastern China used trash bags to make 40 sets of dresses for her nine-year-old daughter.
In July last year, a stay-at-home mother in southern China built a four-storey mini villa with her son using abandoned paper boxes.