A Chinese grandfather who offered a 100,000-yuan (US$13,700) reward if his grandson could find a partner similar to a celebrity he saw on a poster has delighted mainland social media.

The grandson, surnamed Wang, took his grandfather to a coffee shop in Zhengzhou in eastern China’s Henan province on November 6.

Inside, there was a poster of the mainland celebrity, Ju Jingyi, a former member of the pop group SNH48.

During their conversation, the grandfather gestured towards the poster and said: “If you can find someone like her, there would be no need to be picky”.

The young man’s grandfather is keen for his grandson to marry so he can have great grandchildren. Photo: Weibo

Wang agreed and said: “If I can find a girlfriend like her, I won’t have any other requirements.”