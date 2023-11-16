A father in China has placed a 10,000-yuan (US$1,400) bounty on the heads of three girls who beat up his 14-year-old daughter after police failed to find the attackers.

In a viral video, Sun Heli, 45, from Henan province in central China, told of the violent attack on his daughter by three unidentified girls in the basement of a shopping mall which lasted for 20 minutes, Feidian Video reported.

Sun said his daughter was walking alone in the mall when three girls approached her, one of them grabbing her neck. They then began to beat her, causing injuries to her ears, lips, cheeks and eyes.

His daughter initially hesitated to tell the truth and told him she had fallen down. But Sun did not believe her and encouraged his daughter to reveal details of the violent attack.

The 14-year-old suffered multiple injuries in the attack, including damage to her eye. Photo: Weibo

She said she did not know the girls, but they had learned her name from other schoolmates and tracked her down. When his daughter entered the shopping mall, the girls surrounded her and took her to the mall’s basement.