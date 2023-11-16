‘I want them to apologise’: father in China puts US$1,400 bounty on heads of violent girl trio who attacked teen daughter
- Daughter never knew attackers but they knew who she was
- Gang said ‘We don’t like you’ before launching vicious assault
A father in China has placed a 10,000-yuan (US$1,400) bounty on the heads of three girls who beat up his 14-year-old daughter after police failed to find the attackers.
In a viral video, Sun Heli, 45, from Henan province in central China, told of the violent attack on his daughter by three unidentified girls in the basement of a shopping mall which lasted for 20 minutes, Feidian Video reported.
Sun said his daughter was walking alone in the mall when three girls approached her, one of them grabbing her neck. They then began to beat her, causing injuries to her ears, lips, cheeks and eyes.
His daughter initially hesitated to tell the truth and told him she had fallen down. But Sun did not believe her and encouraged his daughter to reveal details of the violent attack.
She said she did not know the girls, but they had learned her name from other schoolmates and tracked her down. When his daughter entered the shopping mall, the girls surrounded her and took her to the mall’s basement.
“We don’t like you, so we came to beat you,” one girl told her.
Sun said the three girls punched and kicked his daughter, slapped her face and hit her in the head.
He was outraged when he found out that the girls had been behind previous similar attacks and reported the matter to police who have so far failed to find them.
The frustrated father then sought help online.
“I want to know why they beat my daughter so badly, and I also want them to apologise. They should bear legal responsibility,” Sun said.
“If I don’t speak up, there will be more children who become victims of their violent attacks.”
The story has angered many people on mainland social media.
One person said: “I support this father. The daughter did not deserve this.”
“Yes, those bullies should pay the price for their violent acts,” wrote another.
Bullying cases involving children often generate fierce online discussion in China.
In March 2021, five 10-year-old boys at a boarding school in northern China were violently bullied by two 15-year-old students who scalded them with boiling water and poured detergent down their noses.