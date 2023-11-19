In 2022, Jiang took his high school entrance exam while lying on a yoga mat and secured admission to Dezhou University in his hometown, Shandong province in eastern China.

However, he never lost his determination or hope.

Since his primary school years Jiang has battled congenital muscular dystrophy, which twisted his upper body into a Z shape, leaving barely a hands width between his head and buttocks and forcing him to study while kneeling in class.

Jiang Yanchen, 19, suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, and a recent round of surgery which straightened his body from a 180 to 90-degree fold marks a fresh milestone on the road to recovery.

A courageous student, known across China as the “folded boy”, due to a debilitating spinal condition is continuing to inspire millions of people nationwide.

His resilience has not only fuelled inspiration online but also led him to life-changing medical interventions.

In May, Jiang met with Wang Yu, the Chief Physician at the Department of Orthopedics at Peking University Hospital and agreed to lead the team to tackle Jiang’s complex and rare condition.

Initially, the extreme complexity and the high-risk nature of the surgery made Wang hesitant to accept the job. Even a minor error could lead to paralysis from the neck down.

Also, such cases are exceptionally rare, with no successful documented precedents in either Chinese or international medical literature.

However, the compassion and support shown by his own family ultimately persuaded Wang.

After consulting with medical experts from eight different departments, he devised a painstaking course of treatment.

Jiang had two operations on May 25 and August 15, both of which were fraught with risk.

The night following the first operation, Jiang was transferred to the intensive care unit, marking a critical moment.

He was found to have limited limb mobility the second morning, suggesting possible nerve injury.

Fortunately, this was not the case and Wang surmised that the nerves around the cervical spine had adapted to the folded state. Although the surgery changed the shape of the spine, the nerves had yet to catch up.

The second operation, which was expected to be simpler, proved arduous and put Jiang at risk of heart failure.

Despite these difficulties, the outcome was promising.

Skeleton photographs show the extent of the work that has been done so far to correct his shape. Photo: Peking University

On October 8, a head-ring brace that had accompanied Jiang for nearly five months was removed, marking the successful outcome of the first phase of treatment which successfully transitioned him from a 180-degree backward fold to a 90-degree position.

This allowed him to sit in a chair and have a clear view of people nearby, prompting Jiang to joke: “I finally have people in my sight.”

In August, he celebrated his 19th birthday in hospital and said on social media: “The sky at 19 is exceptionally beautiful. I’m ready to embrace the mountains and the sea, with a promising future ahead.”

While cutting his birthday cake, Jiang’s mother said: “This birthday signifies a new beginning for Jiang Yanchen. I gave him life for the first time, and Dr Wang Yu has given him a second chance at life.”

Jiang has been discharged from hospital.

The remaining 90-degree fold in his body will be corrected by future operations.

Thanks to his most recent surgery, Jiang was able to celebrate his 19th birthday sitting in a chair. Photo: Peking University

His story, reported by Peking University Health Science Centre, has deeply touched many on mainland social media.

One person said: “An amazing child, an amazing doctor, an amazing mother!”

“I’m so moved! There were several critical moments that had me holding my breath. Big thumbs up to the medical staff and thumbs up to the incredible willpower!” said another.

“We wish Jiang Yanchen and his family all the best and we hope that after enduring hardships his future will be filled with more smooth sailing and good fortune!” added a third.