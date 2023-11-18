‘This is too funny’: sleepy China burglar dozes off mid-robbery, loud snoring wakes up homeowner who calls police
A burglar in China who fell asleep during a break-in and snored so loudly he woke up the homeowner has faced widespread ridicule on mainland social media.
The robber entered a house in Yunnan province in southwest China at around midnight on November 8, but became spooked when he heard people talking inside. So, he decided to wait in a separate room until the homeowners went to sleep.
The waiting criminal then smoked a cigarette and fell asleep, according to The Paper.
The homeowner, surnamed Tang, had gone to sleep with her young child when she was woken by loud snoring, which she initially ignored, assuming it was coming from a neighbour.
However, when Tang left her bedroom 40 minutes later to wash her child’s milk bottle, she noticed the snoring had grown louder and realised it was coming from another room in her own home.
When she opened the door to the room, Tang was shocked to see a male stranger sleeping soundly on the floor.
Tang quickly left the room, told her family and called the police, who arrested the man.
The intruder, surnamed Yang, had a criminal history and was jailed for theft in 2022. He resumed his “old profession” after being released in September. His case remains under investigation.
Sleepy Yang has been roundly mocked after the incident was reported in the media.
“This is too funny. The thief brought the police to his doorstep,” said one person.
“If he was so tired, maybe he should not have ‘worked’ overtime,” said another.
A third person asked: “I wonder what the sentence is for breaking into the home and not stealing anything?”
In a similar case in southeastern China’s Jiangxi province in September, a thief was detained after falling asleep under a homeowner’s bed while hiding after the residents returned home during the robbery.