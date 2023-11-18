A burglar in China who fell asleep during a break-in and snored so loudly he woke up the homeowner has faced widespread ridicule on mainland social media.

The robber entered a house in Yunnan province in southwest China at around midnight on November 8, but became spooked when he heard people talking inside. So, he decided to wait in a separate room until the homeowners went to sleep.

The waiting criminal then smoked a cigarette and fell asleep, according to The Paper.

The homeowner, surnamed Tang, had gone to sleep with her young child when she was woken by loud snoring, which she initially ignored, assuming it was coming from a neighbour.

The dozy home invader, above, who is being held by police, has a criminal past. Photo: The Paper

However, when Tang left her bedroom 40 minutes later to wash her child’s milk bottle, she noticed the snoring had grown louder and realised it was coming from another room in her own home.