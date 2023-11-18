To improve the chance of pregnancy, the older generations of the family will place Chinese dates, peanuts, longan, and lotus seeds under the pillows of newly weds, or sew them into the four corners of their quilt, as a blessing on their wedding day.

While the practicalities of having a child may pose difficulties, many still adhere to superstitious practices passed down from older generations to boost the chances of a successful pregnancy.

However, despite many young people having second thoughts about starting a family due to the financial and educational pressures of child-rearing, a new life is still considered a blessing to most.

China’s birth rate has dropped to a record low with the country recording just 9.56 million births last year, down from 10.6 million in 2021 – the sixth straight year that the number had fallen, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The four kinds of nuts are homophonic to the four characters in zao sheng gui zi, which means “may you have children soon” in Chinese.

Many people believe that placing pictures of happy, healthy babies in their bedroom will boost the chances of getting pregnant. Photo: Shutterstock

Bedroom baby pictures

Although not as common as placing Chinese dates on the wedding bed, some people believe that putting pictures of healthy and happy babies in their bedroom will boost their chance of having a healthy and happy baby too.

They are extremely meticulous about where the pictures are placed. For example, the northwest side of the room is considered the most powerful position in feng shui.

Also popular, are figurines of a child-giving goddess, pomegranates, and statues of qilin – a chimerical creature in Chinese mythology – are also put in bedrooms as they are believed to symbolise child birth.

Touching a pregnant belly

Although it might not be a pleasant experience for those being touched, some women believe this practice will produce a “pregnancy spirit” from them and produce babies soon.

Sometimes those who do not wish to get pregnant also touch the belly of a pregnant woman to bring good luck.

Women touching another woman’s pregnant belly is also considered advantageous in child-bearing stakes. Photo: Shutterstock

Shun weddings

There was a time in China when people seriously believed pregnant women cannot go to weddings. This is because it was formally written in some Qing dynasty (1644-1912) marriage invitations that “pregnant women should avoid coming to the wedding”.

It is believed that by attending nuptials, both the pregnant women and the brides would confer a bad influence, as the tai shen, or fetal god, on pregnant women is in conflict with xi shen – the god of happiness, at weddings.

Another superstition is that pregnant women are more vulnerable to the chaotic energy coming from a congregation of guests at big ceremonies.

Furniture foible

It is believed to be a taboo to move any furniture at home during a pregnancy for fear that it will confuse the tai shen, or fetal god, who moves from one item of household furniture to another in order to guide the baby to obtain the energy to grow healthily.

It seems that the tai shen can be easily scared away in superstitious belief, as it is also suggested to not tell people about pregnancy in the first trimester, or tai shen would be irritated and take away the baby with it.

The moving around of furniture during a pregnancy is thought to bring bad luck. Photo: Shutterstock

Some people even attribute practical explanations to this superstitious belief, as not moving furniture helps pregnant women rest.

Also, in similar fashion to Western societies, people choose not to disclose the pregnancy in the first three months in case anything goes wrong.

Babes not in arms

For those who believe in this superstition, pregnant women can never be overly protective of their unborn babies, and they must not hold other children in arms in case their babies get jealous and “run away” from them.

Some believe the bad consequences work both ways and children who are touched by pregnant women will suffer from an upset stomach.

Apart from the superstitious interpretation, experts advise not holding small children in your arms while pregnant as this could bring physical stress and might cause a miscarriage or premature delivery.