‘No gratitude’: brave woman in China who suffered horrific injuries to save roommate from crazed, knife-wielding ex-boyfriend shunned by ‘friend’
- Heroic woman steps in to stop roommate’s knife-wielding ex-boyfriend, suffers long term injuries
- Brave act loses hero her job, is met with cold indifference from ‘friend’ in months since
A woman in China who was horrifically injured in a knife attack by the ex-boyfriend of her roommate has told how the woman she heroically stepped in to save has shunned her since the incident.
The woman, surnamed He, 34, from Shaanxi province in northwestern China, was stabbed multiple times during the attack on her “friend”, known as Xiaoli.
Xiaoli’s ex-boyfriend, surnamed Wang, staged the frenzied assault in November last year, inflicting knife wounds on both women, Shangyou News reported.
He, who worked as a beautician, had been living in her two-roomed company dorm since 2020. She became friends and shared the living space with then 16-year-old Xiaoli after she joined the salon as an apprentice.
He took care of Xiaoli like a little sister. But everything changed that November night, not long after Xiaoli had refused to get back with Wang, 23, after they broke up.
He recalled that when she was about to sleep that night, Xiaoli burst into her room shouting: “Sister He, save me.”
Wang had appeared and was intent on carrying out a crazed knife attack on his ex-girlfriend.
Out of instinct, He moved to protect her roommate from Wang’s slashing frenzy.
Wang hacked at both women with the knife and while Xiaoli suffered multiple wounds and collapsed, He suffered serious injuries to her head and neck.
In the end He managed to stop the vicious assault and calmed him down before the police were called.
“I killed my girlfriend,” Wang reportedly told the police.
Wang was arrested while Xiaoli and He were sent to the hospital. Both women have suffered long-term physical and psychological damage from the incident.
“The wounds to my body reach 107cm in total length. Wang slashed me more than 20 times with the knife,” said He.
As well as suffering ongoing pain, she has lost her job due to her injuries and her family has gone into debt to cover her medical bills.
But adding insult to injury has been the cold indifference shown to her by the families of Xiaoli and Wang.
“I suffered this to save her, but she doesn’t even apologise,” said He.
“Don’t call me again, otherwise I will call the police,” Xiaoli’s family said when they were called by Shangyou News.
The case, which came to trial last month but is yet to be concluded, has attracted a wave of public sympathy online.
One online observer said: “I see no sense of gratitude at all.”
“This is so scary. I hope justice is coming soon,” said another.