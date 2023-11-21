A woman in China who was horrifically injured in a knife attack by the ex-boyfriend of her roommate has told how the woman she heroically stepped in to save has shunned her since the incident.

The woman, surnamed He, 34, from Shaanxi province in northwestern China, was stabbed multiple times during the attack on her “friend”, known as Xiaoli.

Xiaoli’s ex-boyfriend, surnamed Wang, staged the frenzied assault in November last year, inflicting knife wounds on both women, Shangyou News reported.

He, who worked as a beautician, had been living in her two-roomed company dorm since 2020. She became friends and shared the living space with then 16-year-old Xiaoli after she joined the salon as an apprentice.

He suffered terrible injuries during a sustained knife attack by the ex-boyfriend. Photo: The Paper

He took care of Xiaoli like a little sister. But everything changed that November night, not long after Xiaoli had refused to get back with Wang, 23, after they broke up.