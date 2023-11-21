A creative groom in China has circumvented traditional wedding games by recruiting a locksmith friend to unlock his future wife’s bedroom door, causing much amusement on mainland social media.

In Han Chinese wedding traditions, the groom often engages in a lively procedure known as “picking up the bride” before the official wedding ceremony.

The groom typically faces various playful challenges and tests called “door games” to demonstrate his commitment to the marriage. The eventual reward is access to the bride’s room.

An important feature of the door game is that the groom’s party hands out a flurry of red envelopes filled with money to earn clues, beat challenges and generally gain faster access to the bride.

With the help of his locksmith friend, the groom gained access to his bride’s room in a matter of seconds. Photo: Baidu

However, on November 9, at his wedding in Baoding, in northern China’s Hebei province, a groom, called Jiao, enlisted his friend to help him skip the door games and unlock the door.