A seven-year-old boy in China who made a meagre improvement in his academic performance but was nonetheless rewarded with a chicken leg dinner by his mother has delighted people on mainland social media.

The boy, Xu Lang, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, is a Primary One pupil.

He was happy with the four- point progress he made in a school exam compared to his previous passing mark.

When he shared the news with his mother, she rewarded him rather than criticising the incremental improvement in his performance, Star Video reported.

The delighted seven-year-old only improved his mark by four points but his mother made sure his progress was rewarded. Photo: Douyin

In a clip filmed by his mother, the boy, who is wearing a school uniform and carrying a bag on his back has just returned home and is showing his mother his result.