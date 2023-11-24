Mainland social media has been left in shock after a butcher’s shop in China posted a video of a male worker deboning raw lamb ribs with his mouth claiming it to be a decades-old technique.

The video, taken in a shop in eastern China’s Anhui province, has raised serious concerns about hygiene for both customers and the employee because raw meat may contain harmful bacteria.

In 2016, the Yunnan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention warned about the risk of infection to dissuade people from eating a traditional dish made using raw and half-cooked meat.

The video shows a shop worker using his mouth and claiming it is a decades-old technique which removes bones quicker than a tool.

Video shows butcher using his mouth on raw meat and claiming the practice is a “decades-old” technique. Photo: Baidu

He adds that a skilled practitioner will not leave traces of saliva.