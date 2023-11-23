A 67-year-old widow in China has proved it is never too late to find love by embarking on a relationship with an athletic 74-year-old man she met on a television matchmaking programme.

Luo Lijuan, from southwestern China’s Chongqing municipality, advertised herself on Chongqing Television’s matchmaking programme in August and, in November, brought her new boyfriend onto the show to thank them for connecting her with “an excellent man”.

Luo, a widow with a married daughter, said her hobby was posting self portraits on Douyin under her account, “Beautiful Granny”.

Luo said her unique fashion style and outgoing personality make her appear far younger than her age, adding that she said she attracted more than 200 suitors from the advertisement, some of them in their 50s.

The couple, who have a combined age of 141, plan to register for marriage next year. Photo: Douyin

She said she had to turn them down because she was looking for a serious life partner and did not want to be a burden on the younger men when her health deteriorated as she aged.