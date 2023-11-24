A set of 1,400-year-old Buddhist statues have been damaged by innocent villagers in China who painted them with bright colours to thank the gods for helping them fulfil their dreams.

Located on a remote mountain in Nanjiang county in Sichuan province, southwestern China, the statues are on a historic transportation route known as the Micang Ancient Road which dates back 3,000 years, according to the Sichuan Daily.

The figures, of different sizes, were carved during the Northern Wei Period (386-534), experts said, adding that they were of “important value” in demonstrating the spread of Buddhism in Sichuan and nearby regions in ancient China.

Discovered two years ago, the relics had yet to be included as a cultural protection unit but local authorities had erected a rain awning over the site and installed surveillance devices.

The villagers painted the 1,400-year-old statues to thank the deities for making their wishes come true, unwittingly damaging the ancient artefacts. Photo: Baidu

Officials from the county’s cultural relic authority recently discovered from the surveillance footage that villagers were painting the relics with gaudy colours.