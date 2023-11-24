A series of dating apps in China have introduced location-tracking features for couples to boost revenues through subscriptions, sparking controversy on mainland social media.

Some of the features include real-time location tracking, daily check-ins, and allowing significant others to check phone usage.

The idea is to foster transparency within a relationship, but they have also exacerbated tensions between couples who find issues with their partner’s behaviour.

The premium functions are accessible exclusively through paid memberships and often feature in-app purchases, such as “make-up cards” that cost more than 10 yuan (US$1.4).

Those behind the new features say they are designed to boost transparency in relationships but critics claim they are simply a surveillance tool. Photo: Baidu

The make-up cards are a way to apologise if a significant other forgets to use the check-in feature that allows people to record how much time they spend together in the relationship.