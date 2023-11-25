A five-year-old girl in China who impersonated her kindergarten teacher at home to let her family know about what she had learned at school has warmed the hearts of many on mainland social media.

The unidentified girl, from Shandong province in eastern China, was having a family dinner when she decided to recreate her school lessons.

She taught her family how to do aerobics and distribute fruit, Weilai News reported.

A clip shows her standing before her family while asking them to join her “in my class”. Not only does she give an aerobics demonstration, but she also hands out bananas.

The little girl told her family to be quiet, then proceeded to give them a class in aerobics. Photo: Weibo

“Be quiet. Be quiet,” the girl says in the video, while clasping her hands.