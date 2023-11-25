‘Baby teacher’: China girl, 5, teaches family what she learned at kindergarten with after-dinner exercise routines, delights mainland social media
- Girl instructs entire family to be quiet, ‘teaches’ them aerobics
- Grandmother says ‘healthy activity’ helps her process lessons
A five-year-old girl in China who impersonated her kindergarten teacher at home to let her family know about what she had learned at school has warmed the hearts of many on mainland social media.
The unidentified girl, from Shandong province in eastern China, was having a family dinner when she decided to recreate her school lessons.
She taught her family how to do aerobics and distribute fruit, Weilai News reported.
A clip shows her standing before her family while asking them to join her “in my class”. Not only does she give an aerobics demonstration, but she also hands out bananas.
“Be quiet. Be quiet,” the girl says in the video, while clasping her hands.
When the family did not take her seriously, the girl turned serious, forcing her entire family to be silent.
When she began the aerobics by stretching out her arms, all the members of her family followed suit.
“Arms closed, please,” the girl tells her family.
“My teacher, you also did not close your arms properly,” one of her family members says to her.
The girl pauses, looks at the family member, then continues with her class.
“Teacher, when will you finish the class? My parents are picking me up soon,” another family member joked.
The girl stopped the aerobics and stepped forward to explain what came next.
“I will be handing out fruit soon,” she says.
She takes a banana out of a plastic bag, and gives it to her father, repeating the process for the rest of her family.
“You all are well-behaved children,” the girl concludes.
“Yes, we are,” another family member answers.
The sweet scene unfolded during the family gathering to celebrate the maternal grandmother’s birthday. When the dinner finished, the girl asked her family to participate in the class, receiving their full support.
“It’s important because it can help her process the knowledge she learned at kindergarten, and it helps with parent-child bonding,” the grandmother told Weilai News.
The story went viral and brought much joy to mainland social media.
“The girl is so cute,” said one online observer.
“I agree, and she is so full of love,” said another.
Stories involving adorable children with their families regularly go viral online in China.
In August, a three-year-old girl in northeastern China became popular after she offered to help her tofu-selling grandfather at his stall by bowing to customers and saying: “Come back again next time”.
While in February, a little girl in northern China earned money by collecting scrap material for recycling to help her parents buy a new car.