A doctor in China has told how a mother he treated struggled with depression because her only daughter – in her 30s – was not yet married, renewing a discussion on social media about the intense pressure young people face to tie the knot.

The doctor, Gao Panyue, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, told Jiangsu Television that she diagnosed the 59-year-old woman, surnamed Zhao, with depression because she was worrying too much about her daughter’s lack of marriage prospects.

Gao said Zhao felt inferior to others and thought her community was gossiping about her because her daughter was still single.

The mother had been consistently fighting with her daughter about getting married and typically cried when she failed to convince her introverted child to find a partner.

The worried mother’s condition is said to have improved after she received hospital treatment. Photo: Weibo/Our Jiangsu

Gao said the mother’s condition had improved after she received hospital treatment.