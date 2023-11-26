An online influencer in China with 430,000 followers has apologised for stigmatising female food delivery workers by wearing a miniskirt and high heels to pose as one of their number.

The influencer, who goes by the name, Xiaodoudou, on Weibo, said on November 16 that she made videos and photos of herself dressing provocatively to hype her account and she had since removed the offending footage.

Screenshots from one of her earlier videos, in which she delivers food wearing the food delivery platform Meituan’s uniform along with a black miniskirt, pantyhose and high heels, were used by some people to spread a rumour that a restaurant provides a sex service in the name of food delivery.

According to the rumour, a restaurant in Hainan island province, located off the southernmost tip of China, sells beef offal soup priced at 1,400 yuan (US$200) and sends out prostitutes dressed as food delivery riders.

The social media influencer faced a fierce online backlash as online observers branded her stunt an “insult”. Photo: YouTube/@Flash News

The police denied the rumour in early November.